Analysts Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. EQT posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. Truist reduced their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in EQT by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 312,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in EQT by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of EQT by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $23.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

