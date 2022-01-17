Analysts Anticipate Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. Daseke posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.05 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

DSKE opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $591.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.09. Daseke has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Daseke by 452.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Daseke by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 526,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Daseke by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 340,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 180,268 shares in the last quarter. 36.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.