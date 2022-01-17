Analysts Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.55. Cohu reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

COHU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of COHU opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.73. Cohu has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.40.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,188 shares of company stock worth $398,280. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 500.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cohu by 47.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.