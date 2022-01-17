Analysts Anticipate Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.41. Amalgamated Financial reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAL. Barclays increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

NASDAQ:AMAL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.24. 24,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,960. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $536.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.86. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,538 shares of company stock worth $382,604. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 177,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 100,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

