Analysts Anticipate Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

ALRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $0.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.58. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 195,075 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 27.0% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 393,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,393 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $89,000. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

