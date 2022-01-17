Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AMXEF stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. Amex Exploration has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

