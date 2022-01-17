Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 783,900 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the December 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 542,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,573,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,980,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.58. 589,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $196.77 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.33.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

