American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Amundi acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,574,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after purchasing an additional 747,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Water Works by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after purchasing an additional 295,694 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,133,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,862,000 after purchasing an additional 140,813 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.67.

American Water Works stock traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.31. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

