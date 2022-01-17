American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Short Interest Up 69.2% in December

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the December 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 120.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 102.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the second quarter worth $133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 28.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 27,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the first quarter worth $174,000. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Virtual Cloud Technologies alerts:

Shares of AVCT stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.