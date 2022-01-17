American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $507.28 Million

Equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will report $507.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $501.35 million and the highest is $516.05 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $521.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

AEL stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.72. The stock had a trading volume of 497,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,120. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.47%.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 12.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 297,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 33,611 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 82.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 66,685 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 21.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.