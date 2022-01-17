American Electric Power Company, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for American Electric Power in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.20. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.81.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.37. American Electric Power has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $91.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.13.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.