American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Barclays

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price cut by Barclays from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AEO. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.43.

NYSE:AEO opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.36. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 180,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 57,081 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

