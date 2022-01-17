Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 1,673.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Ambev in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 39.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Ambev’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

