AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Receives $29.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATGFF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGFF traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06.

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure Company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.