Alphr finance (ALPHR) One Day Volume Tops $59,795.00

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $241,175.35 and approximately $59,795.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00069331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.77 or 0.07617973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,301.84 or 0.99962031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00068689 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007729 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphr finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphr finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

