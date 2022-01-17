AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 29,390 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 45.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,390 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $65.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.69. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

