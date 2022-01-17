AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $2.62 Million in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,634 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,753,000 after acquiring an additional 59,488 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $59.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

