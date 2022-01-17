AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 48.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175,316 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 37,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 48.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC opened at $15.31 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

