AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Flowers Foods worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 122,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at $1,646,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 791,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after acquiring an additional 34,188 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $29.07 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLO. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist increased their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.