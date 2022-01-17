AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,057 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $155.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.90. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

