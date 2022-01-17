AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 163.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,361 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of H&R Block worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 295.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 311,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 232,365 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in H&R Block by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRB opened at $22.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

