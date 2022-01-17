AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 1,872 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $126.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.95 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,507. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

