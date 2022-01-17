Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Cumberland Partners Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.7% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,210.45.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total value of $8,625,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,584 shares of company stock worth $397,117,558. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $13.11 on Monday, reaching $2,795.73. 1,191,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,340. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,721.55 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,904.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2,822.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

