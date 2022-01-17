Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,369 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. Twitter accounts for 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $935,353,000 after acquiring an additional 298,190 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $648,356,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,422,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,896,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $478,549,000 after purchasing an additional 628,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Twitter by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,920,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $338,547,000 after purchasing an additional 261,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $553,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,717 shares of company stock worth $3,778,583 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.44. 14,849,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,833,840. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average is $57.42. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of -160.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.51.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

