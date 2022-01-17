Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 892 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lowered its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 469,694 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in nVent Electric by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in nVent Electric by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 25,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NVT traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.99. 27,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,440. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.03.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

