Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 86,641 Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 15.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,043,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,167 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,143,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,718,000 after purchasing an additional 33,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,478,000 after acquiring an additional 292,621 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DENN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

In related news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 27,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,500. Denny’s Co. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

