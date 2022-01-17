Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,080 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000. Skyworks Solutions comprises about 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,394,000 after acquiring an additional 122,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,331,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $579,453,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after acquiring an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.65. 1,225,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,210. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.34. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.10.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,965 shares of company stock worth $12,767,048 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

