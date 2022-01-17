Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.29 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $68.25 million and $10.29 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00060870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00070145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.12 or 0.07583742 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,143.31 or 0.99779107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00068644 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007751 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

