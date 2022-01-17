Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $148.50 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.42.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.06.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

