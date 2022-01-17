Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Director Purchases $1,953,491.40 in Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of ALLO stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.71. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $39.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
