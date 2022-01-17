Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Director Purchases $1,953,491.40 in Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.71. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $39.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,289,000 after buying an additional 2,271,630 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after buying an additional 1,035,898 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,970,000 after buying an additional 875,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,132,000 after buying an additional 751,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

