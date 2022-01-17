Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “

Get Allianz alerts:

ALIZY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Allianz from €240.00 ($273.85) to €250.00 ($285.26) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Allianz stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 135,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.25. Allianz has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.56 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allianz (ALIZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.