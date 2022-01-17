Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,558 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.54% of Logitech International worth $80,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 466,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 314,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,048,000 after buying an additional 37,710 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,817,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.86.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $84.93 on Monday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $76.70 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

