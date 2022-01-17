Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 4,873 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.31% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $68,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,874,245,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,811,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,721,000 after purchasing an additional 124,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,547,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.64.

Shares of MPWR opened at $438.18 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.51 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $512.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 98.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total transaction of $942,031.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $1,108,601.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,222 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.