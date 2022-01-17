Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 186,639 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 186,639 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.57% of Silicon Laboratories worth $88,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,666,000 after purchasing an additional 79,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,673,000 after acquiring an additional 42,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,600,000 after acquiring an additional 35,831 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 787,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,213,000 after acquiring an additional 67,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $749,785.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,083 in the last three months. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $187.31 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.25.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

