Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $98,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,498.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,699.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,773.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,004.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.