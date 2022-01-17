Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 84,514 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,514 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $93,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $83.31 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $87.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.271 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

