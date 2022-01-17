Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $84.52 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,329 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of IHS Markit worth $84,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 10.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.9% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Shares of INFO opened at $121.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $83.26 and a one year high of $135.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.98.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

