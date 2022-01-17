Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 317,629 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 85.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,629 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.25% of Match Group worth $108,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Match Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.11.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $121.15 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.51 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

