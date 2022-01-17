Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,453 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Allegiant Travel worth $11,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,375,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,483,000 after acquiring an additional 186,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,993,000 after acquiring an additional 159,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after acquiring an additional 156,614 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,412,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Shares of ALGT opened at $186.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.02 and its 200-day moving average is $188.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $163.60 and a 12-month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business’s revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

