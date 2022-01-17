Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Short Interest Update

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 68.6% from the December 15th total of 776,900 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 459,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

ALKT opened at $16.26 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ALKT shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $5,155,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 344,554 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,561.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $668,092,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,837,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after buying an additional 924,593 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,090,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,919,000 after buying an additional 438,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after buying an additional 361,300 shares in the last quarter. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

