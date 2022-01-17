Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of WTER stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTER. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Alkaline Water by 31.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alkaline Water by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Alkaline Water by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alkaline Water by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Alkaline Water by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares in the last quarter.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.