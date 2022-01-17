Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Align Technology worth $64,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,683,000 after purchasing an additional 835,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,203,000 after purchasing an additional 325,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after purchasing an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,193,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,418,000 after purchasing an additional 148,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $524.63 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.45 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $635.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $654.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

