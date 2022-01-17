Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Alamo Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Alamo Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Alamo Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $158.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.25. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.54 and a 52 week high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $338.31 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

In related news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total transaction of $79,157.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $227,591.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,301 shares of company stock worth $2,379,540. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

