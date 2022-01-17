AGF Investments LLC Sells 1,367 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

AGF Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 7.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,137,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,024,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 23.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $185,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $48,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 505,729 shares of company stock valued at $25,745,457. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VIR stock opened at $38.70 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $141.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $40.88.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

