AGF Investments LLC Purchases 1,044 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

BWXT opened at $48.30 on Monday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

