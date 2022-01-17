AGF Investments LLC Increases Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nielsen by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,423,000 after acquiring an additional 873,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,200,000 after acquiring an additional 71,976 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Nielsen by 25.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 28.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 24.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,105,000 after acquiring an additional 332,160 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLSN. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

NLSN stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

