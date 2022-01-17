AGF Investments LLC Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,968 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $87.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $92.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.