AGF Investments LLC Has $552,000 Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 268,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 74,391 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 627,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after buying an additional 38,907 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock opened at $63.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $65.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.10.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.