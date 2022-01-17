AGF Investments LLC Has $490,000 Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $173.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.25 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.