AGF Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 56,636 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $41.33 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.